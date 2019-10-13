Actor Dalljiet Kaur left Bigg Boss 13 and became the first contestant to have got evicted from the house. After coming out of the show, Dalljiet talked to the media and revealed that she was shocked over her elimination because she didn’t expect herself to be leaving the show so early in her journey inside. The actor also mentioned that she wanted Koena Mitra to be eliminated among all who were nominated this week. Dalljiet added that she knows she played the game with dignity and steered away from getting involved in any kind of unnecessary controversy or fake measures to stay in the game.

In her latest interview with FirstPost, the actor, who has done many popular TV shows, said she didn’t know how to make fake connections inside the house and if that led to her elimination, she has no regrets about it. Dalljiet took a dig at the love triangle between Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra without naming them individually and said their connections are fake. The actor was quoted saying, “Well, the whole love triangle and love happening in such a short time didn’t work for me because I could see that it was all fake. It’s a reality show but nothing is real. Within a week, I saw people falling in love, then forming a love triangle, and soon there was a break-up.”

She went on to say that Shehnaz is faking her emotions for Paras because she already has a boyfriend outside the house. She made a remark on the ‘Splitsvilla winner’ and said, “All the planning and plotting was already done. There’s the winner of Splitsvilla, then another contestant faking love despite having a boyfriend outside the house. I don’t know how to say, ‘I love you, or look into my eyes…’ I can do all that as a character for my show but as Dalljiet, I didn’t want to, and Salman too told me that I played with dignity.”

Dalljiet had a strong argument with Koena when she called her stupid during a conversation. Now, after leaving the show, Dalljiet said that Koena failed to establish any connection with the other housemates in the show, therefore, she should have gotten eliminated. The actor said, “Koena was not participating in any activity, nor was she doing any work. She was not building a real connection with anyone and the housemates too felt disconnected from her. So, in my head, it was Koena who would get evicted.”

Further, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor expressed that she wished to stay in the game till the end by playing with honesty and dignity. Dalljiet also said she could have shed a tear and played on her emotional vulnerability being a single mother and after everything she had to go through in her personal life but she decided to represent a strong woman.