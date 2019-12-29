Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 opened to high octane drama as the superstar entered the house to clean it up since the contestants refused to do it under Shehnaz Gill’s captaincy. While the housemates apologised embarrassingly, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode progressed with surprises aplenty for the host who recently celebrated his 54th birthday and also completed 10 years with the reality show.

A recent promo gave the sneak-peek into upcoming clips of the show where this season’s contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen making a comeback after having left mid-way due to health issues. In the clip, we see Devo accusing her friend Rashami Desai of easily forgiving Arhaan Khan despite Salman’s and her own parents’ warnings and even going on to propose him two days later. She accuses Rashami of pretending to not know about Arhaan’s kid. An irritated Rashami fires back at Devo saying that she is even scared of her. Whether Devoleena’s comeback is permanent or not will be disclosed in the upcoming episode.

On another note, Ragini MMS 4 star Sunny Leone will be seen catching Salman by surprise as she walks in with a trolley carrying a tempting, two-deck chocolate cake. Slaying in a white off-shoulder top with multi-coloured prints and a baby pink skirt, with the birthday song playing in the backdrop, Sunny stops the trolley before Salman and goes on to sing the song for him.

Salman thanks her and cuts the cake which they feed to each other. The two then play a game of guessing the phrase the other one said with a macron in the mouth. Salman goes first but all double down in laughter at Sunny’s Hindi accent with an American-touch, making the host unable to guess the work.

