In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai asks Himanshi Khurana if she genuinely has feelings for Asim Riaz and if she has why is she not confessing her love to him. She further tells her not to friend zone Asim as he is madly in love with her. She then gives out a big revelation to Rashami leaving her in shock.

Himanshi reveals that before entering the house this time, she was very clear in her head that she loves Asim and will be confessing her love for him but a very close person to him has asked her not to confess anything to Asim in the house. Well, it might be his big brother Umar Riaz or somebody else about which we will know in the upcoming days.

Earlier, Himanshi also revealed to Asim Riaz that she went through a bad phase after her eviction from the show. She reveals that she got lonely as her long-time boyfriend stopped communicating with her. She says that she has given her best in the relationship but her feelings were not met with a serious response from her boyfriend’s side.



She also said that she was questioned about her equation with Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house and it came to herself respect so she thought that it will be better if the relationship ends.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have confessed their love to each other however, she has asked for some time and wants to see what their relationship be like once Asim is out of the house.