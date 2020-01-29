Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been making the headlines for her relationship with Arhaan Khan, her family issue and the tale of her five flats. Now, after Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as her supporter, she revealed that Arhaan is not her type, which hinted at the end of their relationship. She also said that she needs to think things regarding him after all that happened in the house.

Earlier, Salman Khan exposed Arhaan’s truth about his marriage and child. Surprisingly, Rashami had no clue about Arhaan’s child but she knew about his marriage. Rashami broke down into tears and wanted to quit the show. Seeing the situation go out of the hands, Salman decided to go inside the house. Upon entering, he told Arhaan that he has committed the silly mistake by not telling the truth to Rashami.



He has asked for Rashami’s house keys from the production team of Bigg Boss 13 as soon as he exited the house. He asked for the house keys from the production team immediately after exiting from the Bigg Boss 13 house, according to a report in pinkvilla.com, saying that he needs to crash in her house. His demand was refused by the team. After the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day.

After the eviction, Arhaan said during an interview that he has a “grouse” with Colors channel for raking up his past. He was referring to an episode wherein Salman revealed that he was married to another woman and has a child too.