In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the ex-flames Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh once again get into an ugly fight. It all started after Madhrima called Vishal ‘behenji’ and out of rage, the latter throws water on her face. Interestingly, he doesn’t stop after throwing it once but throws the water on her face twice after Madhurima follows him and pokes him with the word ‘behenji’.

On the other hand, Madhurima loses cool and hits Vishal with a frying pan multiple times until and unless the pan breaks down. They even run behind each other and constantly keep poking. However, the inmates come in the middle of their fight to stop them from exchanging the ugly war of words.

Taking control of the situation, Bigg Boss announces to everyone to gather in the hall room. It announces that such behaviour will not be tolerated inside the house and punishes them for physically hurting each other.



Earlier, Madhurima and Vishal had a fight after Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh asked her to wash the dishes but she denied to do so. Later, when Vishal was helping out with the dishes, he tried to make her understand that she needs to perform her duties and should stop denying it everytime. This makes her feel angry and they again get into a fight.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Asim and Shefali get into a spat after he denies to cook paranthas for her and reveals that he doesn’t like her and will not do anything for her in the house.

Apart from the fights, Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai have a moment and they again start talking to each other. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars will again be seen talking and having fun with each other. Siddharth in a bid to have fun, flirts and gets candid with Rashami and the former plays along. During the task also, he enacts the act with Rashami Desai to make Shehnaaz Gill understand the task. Rashami and Siddharth had a moment with each other and this will make their fans rejoice. However, since their last ugly fight, they stopped talking to each other and did not get involved in any conversation that includes any one of them.