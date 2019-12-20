With new love stories blossoming every day in the BB house, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is grabbing enough limelight these days and the latest one is courtesy contestants Siddharth Shukla and Shefali Bagga. Adding an unexpected twist to the show, Siddharth will be seen swooning over and flirting with Shefali.

A video currently going viral shows Sid calling out “Bagga, Bagga!” in an urge to make her join him in the bedroom area. On constant pestering, Shefali gives in and comes inside only to feel irritated with Sid’s lame jokes and leave. Following her outside on cue, Sid asks her why she is sitting alone but gets a cold shoulder from Shefali who asks if he can’t keep up with her. Sid not only agrees but also confesses that he likes her and that he was staring at her because he likes to be bewitched by beautiful stuff.

Watch the full video here:

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, viewers will be in for high-octane drama as Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will once again be seen locking horns. In the promo video currently trending, captain Asim Riaz can be seen dictating some weird and new rules in the house including no one will fight in the house and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma will not stay together. He is next seen asking inmates to freeze and then asks them to blow balloons kept outside. He also announces that anyone who will not abide by the rules will get punishment and will be sent to jail.

Vikas Gupta is the only one to defy him as he refuses to get his face painted. Asim yells that if he refuses, the captain himself will paint his face.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!