Galloping towards the grand finale, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is full of spice and entertainment with less than ten days to go. Giving air to the flames that sparked a mushy fire inside the house, Punjabi sensation Himanshi Khurana was seen missing model Asim Riaz as he continues the game this season.

Taking to her Twitter handle recently, Himanshi asked fans to “stay tuned” as she had an important announcement to make. A couple of minutes later, Himanshi shared an intimate picture with Asim from an episode of this season and fans couldn’t keep calm. She captioned the picture, “Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi (sic).” Later, she even tweeted cryptic support for him. It read, “Someone is praying for somebody’s victory #asimriaz #asimanshi (sic).”

I want to announce something with in couple of minutes stay tuned — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

Now i wish ki Bigg Boss se bahar nahi ana chaiye so much of negativity outside waha kisi fikr nahi pic.twitter.com/iTFwsuq9OB — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) February 4, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s relationship became the talk of the town after he confessed his love to Himanshi Khurana and recently proposed her on the show. His friend, Sonal Vengurlekar, then revealed that he was in a live-in relationship with Shruti Tuli outside the house. While the news by Sonal created ripples across social media, Shruti finally opened up about her equation with Asim. Talking about if she is dating him or not, she shared, “You can say our relationship is more than friendship but we never dated.”

Talking about Asim and Himanshi’s ongoing romance, she said, “I really don’t know what exactly is going on their mind. It’s their life end of the day, what do I say? But I am waiting for this Bigg Boss season to get over so that I can discuss with Asim what exactly is going on his mind. Sometimes, we feel he really feels for her. But the exact status, we will get to know only once he is out.”

