In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the captaincy task continues and contestants get violent as they pushed and pulled other inmates in order to collect the maximum number of currency notes. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother ends up pushing Vikas Gupta and he falls on Himanshi Khurana. The latter falls unconscious and gets seriously injured and faints. The contenders then scream her name and Shefali Jarriwala asks them to rub her chest. Asim can be seen saying that she is not breathing and gets worried. He then picks her up in his arms and takes her inside the house.

Watching Himanshi faint, Bigg Boss stops the task. Himanshi is accompanied by Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jarriwala.



Himanshi entered the house as a wild card contestant but was evicted from the house too soon. She then entered the house once again as Asim’s connection. As soon as she entered, Asim bent down on his knees and proposed to her which she found very ‘filmy’. In the latest episode, Rashami was seen trying to convince Himanshi to not friend zone him as he is madly in love with her. After which she revealed that Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz asked her to not confess her love for Asim and wait until he is out of the house.



Even, Umar Riaz accepted that it was he who asked Himanshi to do so. In the tweet shared, he wrote, “I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesn’t have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now!.”

Earlier, Himanshi also revealed to Asim Riaz that she went through a bad phase after her eviction from the show. She reveals that she got lonely as her long-time boyfriend stopped communicating with her. She says that she has given her best in the relationship but her feelings were not met with a serious response from her boyfriend’s side.