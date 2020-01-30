The arch-rivals from Punjab Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have now become friends and have mended their differences. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana cuts Shehnaaz Gill’s photo frame and says that she was searching for a tape to cover one side of the picture. The Punjabi singer hands over the frame to her and says ‘Go ahead’. She further speaks about somebody from the house and says he has come and spoken ill about her and that the same person must have said much nastier things about Shehnaaz to the other team.

She further narrates the ordeal when she filed the police complaint against Shehnaaz. She reveals that she was in Canada and ‘somebody’ called her up to lodge a police complaint against Shehnaaz, which she also did. Later, she and that person befriended Shehnaaz and became a team that irked Himanshi. She also states that if they had to be together then why that person asked her to lodge the complaint because their matter was not so huge.



Meanwhile, Himanshi also revealed to Asim Riaz that she went through a bad phase after her eviction from the show. She reveals that she got lonely as her long-time boyfriend stopped communicating with her. She says that she has given her best in the relationship but her feelings were not met with a serious response from her boyfriend’s side.

She also states that she has sleepless nights and used to stare at the roof every night. She adds that she had a major emotional breakdown but her boyfriend did not come to meet her and did not even call her to enquire about her health.

She also said that she was questioned about her equation with Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house and it came to herself respect so she thought that it will be better if the relationship ends.

Meanwhile, Himanshi and Asim have confessed their love to each other however, she has asked for some time and wants to see what their relationship be like once Asim is out of the house.