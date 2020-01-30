In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana can be seen having a conversation with Arti Singh and Kashmera Shah where she reveals that after Salman Khan blamed Asim Riaz for her breakup with her boyfriend, she hinted that it was not because of him but the real reason behind her breakup is Shehnaaz Gill. She stated that once she entered the house this time, she cleared this with Shehnaaz also and she accepted that she used to drive her car whenever she used to call her former brother-in-law.

Earlier, Himanshi cuts Shehnaaz Gill’s photo frame and says that she was searching for a tape to cover one side of the picture. The Punjabi singer hands over the frame to her and says ‘Go ahead’. She further speaks about somebody from the house and says he has come and spoken ill about her and that the same person must have said much nastier things about Shehnaaz to the other team.



She further narrates the ordeal when she filed the police complaint against Shehnaaz. She reveals that she was in Canada and ‘somebody’ called her up to lodge a police complaint against Shehnaaz, which she also did. Later, she and that person befriended Shehnaaz and became a team that irked Himanshi. She also states that if they had to be together then why that person asked her to lodge the complaint because their matter was not so huge.

Meanwhile, Himanshi also revealed to Asim Riaz that she went through a bad phase after her eviction from the show. She reveals that she got lonely as her long-time boyfriend stopped communicating with her. She says that she has given her best in the relationship but her feelings were not met with a serious response from her boyfriend’s side.

She also said that she was questioned about her equation with Asim Riaz inside the Bigg Boss house and it came to herself respect so she thought that it will be better if the relationship ends.

Earlier, she said in an interview, “The less said how she ruined my love life before BB, the better. My boyfriend’s brother is a fun-loving person. And, Shehnaaz managed to brainwash him. She told him: Kya tumko nahin lagta ki tumhari bhi girlfriend aisi koi well-to-do honi chahiye? Nahin toh, Himanshi ka rutba family mein jyaada rahega (Don’tyou feel you should have a well-to-do girlfriend? Otherwise, Himanshi’s stature will always be more in the family). This somehow went on to create a dent between the two brothers. Till date, they’re hardly on talking terms”.