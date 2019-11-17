The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 never lacks masala and as another episode awaits to be aired tonight, fans can’t help but wait on the edge with excitement and especially because of Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s sizzling chemistry. In tonight’s episode, while Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Singh Aditya get their legs waxed, Siddharth will be seen doubling down with laughter as Salman watches on.

A promo clip currently going viral shows Siddharth itching to ask before Salman, “Kya aap Siddharth Shukla se pyaar karti hain?” The question leaves Rashami evidently shocked and fans can’t wait for the episode to go on air already.

Bigg Boss 13 will witness one more eviction tonight at the Weekend ka Vaar episode. As per the latest sources, Rashami Desai’s alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan will be eliminated leaving housemates shocked. During his stay, Arhaan has got into fights with Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. Not only this, he also called Asim, Siddharth’s shadow.

In the last few episodes, Rashami was also caught on camera confessing that she likes him but Arhaan kept his distance and maintained to be a good friend.However, there was news that Arhaan and Reshami might get married inside the house but they rubbished the news.