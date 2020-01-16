Salman Khan hosted controversial show Bigg Boss 13 has emerged as the most popular and successful season in the history of Bigg Boss. Not only this, but it has also bagged its position in the Top 10 list of most viewed shows on Indian Television and has been breaking records in terms of Online TRP. Due to its immense popularity, the show got its extension for five weeks in November.

Now, there is a good news for its fan as it might get another extension for two weeks. Yes, you heard us right! As per the latest reports and social media buzz, the show has been extended for two weeks further. As per the grapevine, the show’s finale date has been pushed from February 16 to February 28, 2020. However, there has been no official confirmation by the channel or the makers of the show. Currently, the makers are trying to convince host Salman Khan for the same and are yet to receive any confirmation from him.



Earlier, there has been the buzz that Farah Khan will be taking over as the host of the show as Dabangg star will leave the show owing to his shooting commitments for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Now, it will be interesting to see if Salman gives his node for hosting the show for an extended period or not.

Meanwhile, talking about the latest episode, the makers have finally rolled-out the family week. The first one to enter the show was Krushna Abhishek, Arti Singh’s brother, who visited his sister with his twin sons. It was an emotional meeting of the brother-sister after a gap of four months.



In tonight’s episode, Mahira Sharma’s mother will be entering the show and expresses her displeasure on Paras Chhabra kissing her daughter. Shehnaaz Gill’s father will also be entering the show and asks her to discontinue her relationship with Siddharth Shukla. Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag will be seen lashing out at Asim Riaz for misbehaving with his wife and Siddharth Shukla will get emotional meeting his mother.