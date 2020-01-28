In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestant’s family and friends will be entering the show to extend their support to them. Kashmera Shah, former Bigg Boss 1 contestant and Arti Singh’s sister-in-law, will enter the house to support the actor. In the promo, seeing each other they hug each other and tells that anyone who will take ‘panga’ with them, will not leave them. She targets Vishal Aditya Singh and tells him that she will make him cut his hair as she made Arti cut her hair. She also says that the fridge in the house is more seen than him.

Kashmera also reveals that nobody in the house takes a stand for Arti except Sidharth Shukla. She also tells Shehnaaz that #SidNaaz is over and more like #FakeNaaz now. Looking at all the grilling, Shehnaaz says that she is a ‘gundi’.

Watch the promo here:



Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma’s brother also makes his entry into the house and slams Paras Chhabra for his ‘nalla’ statement towards Asim Riaz.

Also, Himanshi Khurana will be entering the house for Asim Riaz and the duo will confess their love for each other. The connection will also see a new chapter in their life as Asim proposes to Himanshi for marriage and she says ‘I do’. The promo shared on social media is going viral and their fans can’t stop praising the new ‘jodi’ in the house.



This week, Vikas Gupta will be entering to support Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera Shah will enter to support Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to support Rashami Desai, Shehbaz Gill will be entering to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala will be entering to support Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s brother will enter to extend his support to her. Vishal Aditya Singh will also be having his brother on the show to support him.