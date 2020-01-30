Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will be full of spice and drama as the contestants’ connections will be seen locking the horns in the upcoming task. Vikas Gupta and Shefali Zariwalla are seen joining hands while Kashmera Shah, Shahbaz Gill and Kunal Singh are seen plotting to overthrow their devised plan.

While the latter trio is in the middle of a discussion, Viskas walks up to them and says that they should stick to their initial plan. Kashmere refuses to agree, saying that they have not thought it out properly. This irks Vikas who indirectly tells her that he doesn’t trust her. Kashmera is then seen reciprocating the same vibe for him. The heated arguments lead to Kashmera lashing out at Vikas and telling him to not interfere in her game. She accuses him of dictating her in order to save his choice of housemate and shows him his place when it comes to saving her sister-in-law, Arti Singh.

Watch the full promo video here:

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been making the headlines for her relationship with Arhaan Khan, her family issue and the tale of her five flats. Now, after Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered the house as her supporter, she revealed that Arhaan is not her type, which hinted at the end of their relationship. She also said that she needs to think things regarding him after all that happened in the house.

After the eviction, Arhaan said during an interview that he has a “grouse” with Colors channel for raking up his past. He was referring to an episode wherein Salman revealed that he was married to another woman and has a child too.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!