The premiere night of Bigg Boss 13 opens to Bollywood hunk and host Salman Khan watching television and musing about the fun and masala stored in for this season. Soon enough he starts getting calls from filmmaker Farah Khan who wants Bigg Boss house while actor Bobby Deol wants to know the name of at least one contestant this season. Karan Johar calls next, followed by Jacqueline Fernandez, Arbaz Khan and Sohail Khan all of whom have a plethora of queries related to the new season.

Catch all the live fun of Bigg Boss 13 here:

Welcoming Anu Malik’s brother, Abu Malik next, Salman introduces the music maestro as the fourth contestant. A video by family members Anu Malik and Ayaan Malik plays in the background as they wish him luck. Salman introduces him with other male contestants while maintaining the hype around the female contestants.

Paras Chabra of Splitsvilla is the third contestant who promises to play a Raavan on the show with Ram in his heart. Calling himself a “sanskaari playboy”, Paras meets the former two contestants as Salman breaks the ice between them.

Next up is writer Siddhartha Dey who can’t stop swooning after sharing the stage with his icon, Salman.

Opening the list of contestant-celebrities for this season, Salman welcomes television sensation Siddharth Shukla. Calling him the most eligible bachelor, Salman welcomes Siddhart’s mother and sister on the show before going on to list out the rules of the house to Siddharth.

The frame shifts to Salman’s sultry performance on the song Slow Motion from his movie Bharat. Cut to the stage, the gates open and the audience cannot stop cheering as they welcome the superstar on the stage.

Watch out this space for more updates on Bigg Boss 13!