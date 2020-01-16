Bigg Boss 13 contestants and ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been locked up in a cage after their dirty fight. However, even the punishment given by Bigg Boss cannot stop them from keep fighting with each other. In tonight’s episode, Madhurima once again gets violent on Vishal and throws water on him while he is being locked inside the cage while she gets out to get some water. However, Shehnaaz, Shefali, and Arti stop her from being violent.

Siddharth Shukla asks her to not react because Vishal is triggering her. She tells Siddharth that if she wouldn’t have hit her with the frying pan, it could have got sorted then and there.



It all started when Shefali tried to make Madhurima understand that she should apologise to Vishal because she has hit him, he has soured back and is in pain. Then Vishal pokes her saying that this is karma and she will get back. This statement makes Madhurima angry and she throws water on Vishal.

As per the latest reports, during weekend ka vaar episode, Salman Khan will ask Madhurima to leave the house for being violent in the house.

It all started when Rashami Desai asked Vishal to make tea for them but he denied to make it for Madhurima. She got upset with his behaviour and started teasing him by calling him ‘behenji’. Vishal asked Madhurima to stop calling him that but she did not stop. Then, he threw water on her and she did the same. Later, Madhurima lost her cool and hits Vishal with a frying pan multiple times until and unless the pan breaks down. They even run behind each other and constantly keep poking. However, the inmates come in the middle of their fight to stop them from exchanging the ugly war of words.