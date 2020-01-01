Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will witness an ugly fight between ex-lovers Madhurima Tulli and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the storeroom area, the duo is seen in the middle of a discussion when Vishal accuses Madhurima of showing him attitude over a cup of tea.

Madhurima refuses to accept this claim yet gives him a cold shoulder which irks Vishal who was trying to talk things out. Vishal calls her attitude “bullshit” and says that she can’t walk away after saying mean stuff since he will not quietly listen to it. He says that her brain has caught a fever hence she was reacted that way. Madhurima asks him to do a reality check on himself first which makes him call her thinking “ghatiya.” She threatens to give him a tight slap if he continues to talk rubbish. Vishal challenges her to do so and calls her “a duffer,” “sick” and “low level.” After this, Madhurima is seen trying to hit him but stops midway while Vishal kicks her suitcase furiously.

Watch the full video here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaz Gill has got a task to prepare a Bigg Boss calendar for 2020 with five pictures. Shefali Zariwalla helps her identify the five topics that they will feature on it including Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaz’ romance along with that of Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra all on the same page. The next one would feature “independent” girls Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh while the third one would feature Asim Riaz and Shefali Zariwalla’s hot gym look.

As per the decision, the shoot is on when suddenly Paras and Shehnaz get into a fight over who is insecure over each other. An irritated Mahira and Sid too attack Shehnaz who then goes away in tears.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!