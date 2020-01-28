In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma’s brother Akash Sharma enters the house to support his sister. However, he doesn’t like her sister’s equation with Paras Chhabra and slams him for calling him ‘nalla’ during the course of the show. He also says that we don’t know each other and such words should not be used on national television.

As per the reports, he will also lash out at Rashami Desai for targeting his sister and calling her ‘badtameez’.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Akash revealed that he will suggest his sister to get rid of Paras and to play solo. He further said that Mahira is not in love and neither is she looking for anyone. He also revealed that he will be lashing out at Rashami for targeting his sister.

Talking about Mahira-Paras relationship, Akash said, “It’s a mere masala for people but I know my sister well and she will not play games like this. Neither she considers him anything more than a friend nor there is anything between them. Paras commented about me recently so I will also tell him that talking about someone whom u have not even met is not cool. I do intend to tell him this directly as I did not like the tone then.”

When asked if he would talk to Rashami, he said, “I will also tell Rashmi that Mahira has played solo whenever and wherever possible, in fact, it’s Rashmi who talks behind backs and seeds in thoughts against my sister, at least my sister says whatever she wishes to upfront amidst everyone.”

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta will be entering to support Sidharth Shukla, Kashmera Shah will enter to support Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee to support Rashami Desai, Shehbaz Gill will be entering to support his sister Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala will be entering to support Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma’s brother will enter to extend his support to her. Vishal Aditya Singh will also be having his brother on the show to support him and Himanshi Khurana to support Asim Riaz.