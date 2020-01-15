In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the family week has finally arrived on the show. The first ones to enter the show was Arti Singh’s brother Krushna, Mahira Sharma’s mother and Shehnaaz Gill’s father. In the promo, Mahira’s mother asks Paras Chhabra to not kiss her daughter as she doesn’t like it. He further asks him to not intervene between her fights and asks Mahira to take a stand for herself. She also tells her that she doesn’t like Paras.

She also hugs Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai. She then asks Shehnaaz Gill to not fight with Mahira especially not because of Paras.

Watch the promo here:



Shehnaaz Gill’s father enters the house and asks his daughter to swear on his head that she will not take forward this relationship she has with Siddharth. He also went on to tell her that Paras Chhabra is her biggest enemy in the house.

Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag also enters the house and threatens Asim for misbehaving with his wife. He tells Asim, “You got to know Himanshi Khurana for just 10 days and you could not tolerate rubbish being spoken about her. How do you expect me to bear this?”

It will be interesting to watch when Paras Chhabra’s girlfriend Akanksha Puri enters the show. Recently, during the interview with Pinkvilla she said, “I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don’t know what is he doing, Obviously, as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that. I don’t support him for disrespecting our relationship or saying what he said to Shefali or other girls.”

Meanwhile, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh get into a physical fight with each other. As a result, the ex-flames are given punishment by the Bigg Boss and they have been locked inside two different cage. However, Vishal denies to accept the punishment and says that he wants to exit the show. However, he finally decides to stay back and accept the punishment.