Galloping towards the grand finale, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is currently riding the back of speculations and spilled news which are difficult to distinguish from one another unless the makers intervene to clarify. A current buzz among Bigg Boss fans was that of a mid-week elimination where contestant Mahira Sharma was rumoured to leave the house.

Talking to a leading news agency, Mahira Sharma’s mother, Sania Sharma, put all speculations to rest as she brushed aside this rumour. She told the portal that she had called by the channel personally to inquire about the same but they had instead asked her to send clothes for Mahira at least for a week’s stay in the house. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Sania confirmed that Mahira will be staying put inside the BB house atleast for a week.

Speaking on her daughter’s closeness with housemate Paras Chhabra, Sania revealed that when her son had entered the BB house during the ‘connections week’, he had come out and assured her that there was nothing to worry about. Sania confirmed that nothing was brewing romantically between Mahira and Paras and added that her daughter was focused on her career where she considered Kareena Kapoor Khan as her role model. Sania also revealed that Mahira will not be getting married before she turns 32 years old.

On a related note, in Thursday’s episode, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma were seen seated in the garden area when he idly leans on her and then starts kissing her on the cheeks. When Paras does not stop, Mahira pushes him away but he does not obey. Kissing her forcefully, Paras hugs her tightly. This annoys her and she warns him to stay away. Paras accuses her of hugging him when she wants and pushing him away when she wills. On this, Mahira folds her hands and apologises saying that she will not repeat in the future. Paras forgives her saying that he is sorry one more time and hugs her tightly again only to be pushed away by her.

