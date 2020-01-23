In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers roll out the captaincy task. While announcing the task, it reveals that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz will not be part of the task and cannot fight for the captaincy of the house as a punishment for their ugly fight during the initial days of the week. Also, during the task, Asim and Paras Chhabra get into a fight for targeting and stopping Vishal Aditya Singh during the task.

On the other hand, Rashami says that she cannot be a part of the task if it gets violent as she can’t afford to injure herself again. She later tells Asim that if Mahira Sharma attacks her during the task, she will get hurt very badly.

Also, Sidharth pokes Shehnaaz for flipping during the task and supporting Asim Riaz, Vishal and Rashami. Later, she loses her cool and hits Sidharth and says ‘I hate you’. She even warns him to stop talking rubbish about her, but Sidharth doesn’t stop. The singer then gets aggressive and gets hold of his collar, pushes him and hits him.



Earlier, Sidharth tells the Punjabi singer that he is attached with her just the way he is attached with the cigarette but he knows that it is a toxic habit and the same goes for their relationship. If he keeps the friendship, it will affect him personally. He further tells her that till the time we are in BB house, it’s okay but once he goes out, he will not keep in touch with her.



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will slam Vishal Aditya Singh for being unfair as the ‘sanchalak’ during the captaincy task. Following this, the makers will also cancel on the immunity task leading to inmates targeting Vishal.