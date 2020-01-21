The reality show, Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan is making headlines everyday with major fights and love triangle being made among the contestants. Earlier, it was reported that the controversial show might get an extension of another two weeks. But, it seems like the makers have dropped the idea of extending it furthermore. According to the reports in the entertainment portal SpotboyE, the channel has reconsidered and dropped the plan of extending the show for another two weeks.

The report also claims that either Salman Khan has expressed his unavailability for the extended period or the channel might have thought that enough drama has been created in the ongoing season so the plug has almost been pulled-off.

Though, there has been no official confirmation from the channel or the makers of the show on the same. If the reports are true then the season will have its grand finale in mid-February.



Earlier, the show was extended by five weeks and Salman Khan gave his nod to continue to host the show for an extended period of time.

Talking about the show, Madhurima Tuli has been ousted from the show after she has hit her ex-boyfriend with a frying pan out of rage. Talking about the incident, she told ABP News, “He threw the water at me, he instigated me, I did not. But definitely, yes, I hit him with a slipper. But when it came to hitting him with a slipper – – he made a big deal out of the thing.”

She further said, “What happened was, if he used to make any joke that would be okay, I would laugh it off. But if I was making fun of him, he was not able to tolerate it and then he would use foul language. So I kept tolerating him and telling him to keep quiet… then I told him that I would hit him with a slipper and he said okay try and hit me. So I hit him.”