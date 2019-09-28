With hardly 24 hours to go for the big premiere night, fans are waiting on the edge to know the contestants’ list of Bigg Boss 13 hosted by superstar Salman Khan and confirming one celebrity name to be Dabangg fame music composer Wajid Khan, singer Neha Kakkar and filmmaker Farah Khan cooled our anticipation to some extent. In a new promo video, the girl duo is seen introducing Wajid as a housemate that others should beware of.

From calling him “shaatir” to “kaafi irritating”, Farah asks others to watch out for Wajid Khan in the upcoming season while Neha calls him the king of words. Watch the new promo video here:

New promo: Farah Khan and Neha Kakar introduces a male contestant. Any idea who he is? #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/NQDBMPYGYI — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) September 27, 2019

For the uninitiated, Salman’s and Wajid’s bond goes back to the superstar’s 1998 release, Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya, in which the composer duo Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut. Having worked for several of Salman’s films including Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009), Veer (2010), No Problem (2010) and Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger (2012), the duo is also credited with composing music for Salman’s Dabangg franchise.

According to reports, some of the contestants have already shot for their performances that will be aired on the premiere night. Talking of the contestants, there is a big change in the pattern of choosing them this year. If reports are to be believed, only celebrity contestants will be seen in the Bigg Boss house this time.

Rumours also reveal that one of the contestants, Rashami Desai, will tie the knot with her long-time beau Arhaan Khaan in the Bigg Boss house. Well, all these reports sum up to one thing and that is, Bigg Boss Season 13 is going to be full of spice and buzz.

In another interesting news around the show, actor Ameesha Patel will also be seen in the BB house, disclosing jaw-dropping secrets about contestants. Some of the strongly rumoured contestants to feature in this season include Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Arhaan, Dalljiet Kaur and Mahika Sharma.

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!