The third promo of Bigg Boss 13 is out and it shows Salman Khan announcing it as a ‘tedha‘ season. The video shows the host inside an hourglass as the wall behind him stands decked with clocks. Salman once again reveals that the finale of the show is going to happen within a month from its inception but the season will go on after that, hinting at a huge change in the current format. The previous two promos, that were released last month also hinted at the same change in the game’s format.

In the current promo, however, Salman doesn’t play a dress up unlike in the first video released by the makers where he was seen dressed up as a station master. The second promo hinted at the banter between the contestants as actors Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Wahi gave an example of how the season is going to be filled with arguments and controversies – but all in good gest. Watch the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 here:

The makers of the controversial reality show have decided to film the latest season in Mumbai itself. Instead of Lonavala, where Bigg Boss house used to be set up earlier, the lavish house has been moved to a film studio in Mumbai. The contestants’ list this year includes only celebrities unlike the last two seasons where commoners were also given the opportunity to participate in the game show. The speculated names that have come up on this year’s participants’ list include Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Mugdha Godse, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, and Aditya Narayan among others. The rumours were rife that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, who recently got ousted from Nach Baliye 9, have also been approached to be a part of the show. However, nothing is officially announced yet.

Meanwhile, the show is expected to go on air by the end of this month. Watch out!