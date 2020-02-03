In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted from the Salman Khan hosted show after receiving a lesser number of votes. The Dabangg star will play a prank on contestants by announcing that Shehnaaz Gill has been eliminated leaving Sidharth Shukla in a state of shock. Even, Shehnaaz cries and hugs Rashami Desai and the gate opens for her. However, before she steps out, Salman Khan will then reveal that it was a prank and Vishal is evicted.

Earlier, Vishal’s fans were trying to vote for him but as a shocker, the lines were closed three hours prior to voting lines been closed. As a result, Netizens went furious and were not happy with this and have called out the makers of Bigg Boss for being biased to Vishal and it seems like they don’t want Vishal to go to the finals. Voting lines for Vishal closed at 10 pm while for the rest of the contestants, the lines will be closed at 1 am.



When the promo of Shehnaaz being evicted was shown on the television, the fans called it a ‘fake eviction’. Rather, the fans are convinced that Vishal Aditya Singh will be evicted tonight and looks like they were right.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity has prompted Colors TV to start a new show with her post Bigg Boss 13. Reportedly, the show will revolve around the Punjabi singer to find her perfect groom and it will be called ‘Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi.”

During Sunday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Himanshi Khurana for walking out of her nine-year relationship with Chow for Asim Riaz and called it just a ‘rebound’. He also lashed out at her for spilling the beans about Arhaan Khan to Asim and Vishal.