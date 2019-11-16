Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 opens to the housemates voting each other for the title of ‘Bol Bachchan’ where Bhau gets maximum of votes for his raw lingo. Devoleena points at him for calling Mahira “bade hoonth wali chipkali.”

Making everyone’s jaws drop on the floor, Siddharth goes and hugs Asim after which Himanshi and Arti join them in a group hug. Left shocked, Arti asks if this new avatar of Siddharth is Devoleena’s magic but Asim defends him. Shefali walks in and Siddharth offers her his coat after which the group hug is re-enacted.

The public voted Shefali as the leader and Bhau places the leader tag around her neck. Shefali goes on to give individual advices to the wildcard entries on Salman’s insistence. Calling the rest of the housemates diplomatic, Salman calls Asim as the ONLY real housemate.

Salman asks Paras his observation before moving onto the entertainer title which according to the audience in Hindustani Bhau. The video message for Bhau asks him how to reduce pimples since the antidote he suggested backfired. Another viewer asks Bhau when will he show them his “chamatkaar”.

While the audience votes Devoleena as ‘work in progress’, the ‘kayar’ tag according to the audience went to Vishal. The video message addressed Vishal accusing him of playing safe so far and not being bad to anyone while making captaincy promises to Paras, Sid and Mahira. Salman asks if this is his game plan to be sweet to everyone and leave them on cliffhanger while making his moves behind their back. Salman explains how he had zero contributions in winning the task and then going off to sleep for hours.

Bhau explains to Salman that he was not born with a golden spoon in his mouth instead in a ‘jhopad-patti‘ so he will speak the way he has learnt since childhood. Salman cools him down saying that his thought was correct except that the word he used for “bum” was abusive.

Salman leaves everyone shocked when he praises Asim for entering the show like a beautiful man but turning out to be He-Man. The housemates break into a round of applause when Salman elaborates that the team and the audience are very proud of him.

The audience had voted Arhaan for the title of ‘Bol Bachchan’ instead of Bhau. The message for Arhaan is one where he is asked when he will show his game strategy as promised before entering the show.

On a video call, a viewer asks Rashami why she was backstabbing her own team members like Mahira and then pointing fingers at Siddharth Shukla’s team.

If there is one title on which the audience and housemates have agreed, it is the slow-motion tag given to Rashami. The next message shown has a viewer asking Rashami when will she show them her game. Salman points out that after Arhaan’s entry, her focus has shifted from Sid and fights with him. He calls her out for voting Vishal for captaincy instead of her old friend Arhaan.

Salman reveals that the real dishaheen is not Shefali but Himanshi. A viewer sends a video where she leaves a message for Himanshi saying that the diva had vowed to show the other side of Punjab unlike Shehnaz who flaunted to be ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’. The viewer is seen saying that they do not get to see enough of Himanshi.

Arhaan wears the coward tag on Salman’s mention. The superstar reveals that on the basis on audience feedback, some messages will be flashed before them. He tells them that according to the audience, the ‘gayab’ title belonged to Kesari and not Himanshi after which she passes him the tag.

Salman Khan enters the house through the control TV and trolls Bhau for his gas problem. Shehnaz cracks everyone up by revealing that she counted upto seven times when Bhau farted on a go.

The coward tag is left and Arhaan refuses to take it on Sid’s insistence. While Mahira and Vishal are seen flirting in a light-hearted manner on one side, Sid and Arhaan are seen locking bitter horns on the other.

Vishal, Mahira, Paras and Siddharth vote Himansgi for the title of ‘Gayab’. Moving on for the ‘entertainer’ tag, Vishal and Mahira vote for Devoleena and Siddharth backs their vote. Devoleena goes on to flirt with Sid which makes him gawk in shock at her overacting. Kesari, Arti, Paras and Shefali too vote for Devo after which Rashami and Sid get into a fight for who will garland her with the tag. Sid wins and garlands the tag on Devoleena to much applause by the housemates.