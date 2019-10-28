Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 opens to Shehnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla practicing a romantic scene before the mirror. Shehnaz later teaches Punjabi dance to Asim Riaz and Arti Singh before leaving to sort things out with Siddhartha Dey and Shefali Bagga.

Check out all the highlights of tonight’s episode here:

Paras and Shehnaz sort their issues in the bedroom after she calls him unfair to her and making a villain out of her while being warm and helping towards other girls. Paras tells her that he will not take her stand since she doesn’t take her own stand. In the garden, Siddharth shares with Asim how he can no longer trust Shehnaz, not because she is “not trustworthy” but because she is easily influenced by others.

In the garden area, Rashami and Devoleena make Shehnaz see that Siddharth Shukla always favours Arti over her. Hearing them whisper, Siddharth tells Asim about how the two ladies are trying to “emotional talk” Shehnaz into their game.

Siddharth and Rashami’s case is left by Farah on the note that the two will solve is amongst themselves and surprise everyone. The housemates hug Farah and wish her “Happy Diwali” after which she takes their leave.

Farah tells Asim to appreciate his celebrity status as she did not know him before the show and according to her it is a huge opportunity as several are “dying to be on the show”.

Rashami accuses Shehnaz for using abusive words while Siddharth accuses Rashami again. Rashami is called inside the witness box while Farah sorts things out between Shefali and Shehnaz by making the latter apologise and hug the former. Farah also accuses Devoleena for talking rubbish on the show and that Salman has been easy on her. Coming to Rashami and Siddharth, Farah rules out her accusation over Siddharth defending him by saying that the housemates are overreacting over “touching” each other.

Mahira accuses Siddharth of pushing her off the ladder. He clarifies that she slipped off due to clay. Farah calls his strategy a fabulous one and rules out that no one is in danger from Siddharth’s aggression. She announces her verdict in favour of him before leaving the court.

Back inside the court, Siddharth blames Rashami for her dual standards while Mahira blames Siddharth for becoming aggressive very frequently. Siddharth clarifies he was pushed by Mahira while he was trying to break her CD in the previous task. He tells Farah that Mahira even threw mud on him which made him lose his cool. In a desperate attempt to prove her point, Rashami suddenly strikes away the bottle on Farah’s table. Shehnaz defends Siddharth. Farah says that all the members of the opponent team gang up against Siddharth and Shehnaz and asks Rashami to stop overreacting.

Siddharth Shukla discusses with his team to target Rashami next but Shehnaz leaves the conversation midway after Arti shushs her down. Siddharth goes after her to make her see sense in Arti’s point.

Leaving the court, Rashami discusses the next couple of points to put before Farah. Siddhartha Dey and Paras get into a verbal fight and Rashami tries to cool the two by saying that they shouldn’t be fighting with their own members.

Rashami accuses Asim for making a mountain out of a molehill over the issue of tea. Paras accuses Asim for downing 5-6 cups of tea in a day. Rashami calls the tea issue a major issue of the house while Siddharth defends Asim being his lawyer which irks Rashami. She accuses Asim for showing her his shoe to which he clarifies and Farah rules out the accusations by calling Rashami’s team fiery and not listening to the opponent tea while calling Asim out for his aggression. She half-heartedly gives a victory to Rashami’s team and leaves the court to return later. Before leaving, she calls Devoleena a complainer who is obsessed with “potty”.

Filmmaker Farah Khan enters the court as a judge and hears the accusations laid forward by Rashami and Siddharth Shukla. Asim is called in the witness box first.

Shefali reads out the next task by Bigg Boss which is to blame the opponent team members leading them to be eliminated out of the house while Rashami and Siddharth Shukla will be pitted as lawyers against one another to fight the case on behalf of their team members in a makeshift court inside the house.