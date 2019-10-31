Tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 begins with a fight between the girls as Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh both want to be the delivery girls and the former gets the maximum number of votes. Arti says there was no mention of a majority voting. Paras Chhabra tells about the insecurity Shefali faces from Mahira Sharma which shocks her. Rashami Desai and Devoleena go against Shefali’s suggestion and continue to root for Mahira.
Check all the highlights of tonight’s episode here:
- In the garden area, Shehnaz asks Sid if he can romance Rashami before her. Sid refuses but Shehnaz continues to pull his leg saying that they give each other attitude as if they were husband and wife. She hilariously asks Asim to choose a finger and when he does, she fakes a shocked reaction saying that Rashami and Sid were committed and even had a court marriage.
- Kesari leaves to enter the house in the upcoming episode.
- Winning the round, Paras chooses Mahira as his partner into the next round. This lands all the other girls in the danger zone.
- Arti shouts at Shefali for not taking a stand as well. Devoleena asks Shefali if she would have done the same if Siddhartha Dey would have been there. Shefali says it is different now and Devoleena tells her that she will deliver the food to Paras which she does.
- The hooter sounds for the next delivery round but the voting for the delivery girl ties between Devoleena and Shefali. Rashami announces Devoleena as the delivery girl which angers Arti who says that this is against the majority. Shehnaz asks her to cool down which only angers Arti further as she tells Shehnaz to take a stand for once.
- Arti heads out for delivery and gives the food to Asim. In the 6 orders made so far, 5 deliveries have been made in total.
- In the next round, Devoleena votes for Arti as the delivery girl and her vote is backed by Shehnaz and Shefali. Sid tells Arti to not trust the other girls in the game. Inside the kitchen area, Paras seems smitten by Shehnaz’ spoken English and promises to take her to the finale if she proposes in English, three lines specifically. Shehnaz goes all mushy and wins Paras’ heart after which they hug. Watching from the control room, Kesari says that Paras does not have any character.
- Tehseen leaves and Kesari Lal Yadav enters the darkroom to watch the housemates plan and plot secretly.
- Arti accuses Shehnaz of not standing by her and leaving her alone to fight. Shehnaz apologises saying that she had not seen Rashami going back on her words. Rashami delivers the food to Paras. Arti and Shehnaz accuse Shefali for not helping them draw the game but she says that the game is not over yet. The former two then try to convince Devoleena about Paras’ politics and Shehnaz even tells them how Paras had vouched to vote for her if not for Mahira.
- The boys make their food orders again and this time Rashami announces herself to be the delivery girl while Arti puts her foot down to be the same. A verbal catfight ensues between them as Rashami had promised to send Arti next.
- Shehnaz and Arti tell Mahira how Paras has been using her as his ticket to finale and cite various reasons why they staunchly believe this.
- The boys’ order food salad and Mahira delivers it to Paras. Siddharth loses his temper on Arti after she makes it obvious that she wanted Mahira to deliver the food item to Asim if not to Sid. He says that it was their secret game plan not for everyone to know. Inside, he even sarcastically addresses Shehnaz and Arti to use their brains and win the game independently as they did not follow his plan.
- In the kitchen area, Sid tells Arti to become the delivery girl by hook or by crook and give the food to Asim. Shehnaz walks in and hugs Sid after which she friendly challenges him to a wrestling match. Sid acts all playful and even falls at her insistence. Calling her a strong girl, Siddharth says that she can easily beat him in akhada.
- All this while Kaanta Laga fame actor Shefali Zariwala has been watching the housemates to get an understanding of their game before entering the house and now it is Tehseen Poonawala who enters the control room to secretly watch them.
- The next morning, Paras tells Shehnaz in the garden that she should speak up for herself but she says that she does not want to take any person’s favour. Paras tells her that if not for Mahira, he would take a stand for her and saying this, he walks away and Shehnaz makes a face understanding his politics.
- Shefali keeps asking Rashami about who she will deliver the food to the next day but does not get any concrete answer.
- Mahira breaks into tears before Paras after realising the politics against her by Shefali. She asks Paras to choose any other girl instead of her when Rashami walks in and the two ladies clear the air of misunderstanding. Rashami tells her that she and Devoleena will follow Shefali’s footsteps of not delivering the food to any of the boys which will jitter their ticket to finale. Paras laudes the idea.
- Paras secretly tells Rashami that he would vote for her after Mahira after she asks him to vote for Shefali. Rashami is touched.
- Shefali heads out to deliver the food but returns without handing over the food item to either of the boys saying that the food has turned cold.