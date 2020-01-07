Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 is rid with entertaining masala from Vishal Aditya Singh’s mushy chemistry with Madhurima Tulli to Arti Singh and Rashami Desai’s fight and Shehnaz Gill’s game change. In between all the chaos, Siddharth Shukla takes Paras Chhabra out in the garden area to know his opinion about Arti Singh and Shefali Zariwalla particularly.

Paras, who just returned after consoling a teary-eyed Arti after her fight with Rashami, says that she is straight-forward and loyal in her friendship but as per her human nature, she cannot avoid flipping when hurt. About Zariwalla, Paras says that he does not really trust women with cat-eyes. He advises Sid to follow the same as he considers She to be very smart as she molds a person behind whom she sees power. Still, Paras says that Sid can trust her ninety percent. He tells him that she is brutally hurt after Asim broke her trust and that is something girls do not take lightly.

Watch the full video here:

Earlier, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh got into an ugly fight after the former called her ‘Siddharth Shukla’s puppet’. It all started when Arti tells Vishal that Rashami is a bad company. When Rashami goes to confront her, they indulge in an ugly war of words and get into a fight.

Shehnaaz talks it out with Rashami and tells her that Arti has no issues with any housemate and that she is playing independently. Arti, on the other hand, breaks down into tears outside the washroom area while Paras, Shefali and others console her.

On the other hand, Madhurima Tulli solves her fight with Vishal Aditya Singh and reach a truce. They hug and reveal their decision to Bigg Boss to stay in the game.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!