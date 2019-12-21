His straight-up long hair might be his USP but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra is currently trending viral across social media platforms for a video featuring him without his beautiful tresses. Indicating that the handsome hunk forgot to don his wig, the video is currently breaking the Internet and also fans hearts.

In the aforementioned video, Paras and Mahira Sharma are seen outside the washroom area along with Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The video features Paras combing his crop short hair as Mahira looks on and Asim gets Sid something to eat. Mid-way into the video, Paras is seen looking directly into the camera and breaking into a wide smile. The blurry video sets fans speculating if the model forgot to wear his wig.

Watch the full video here:

The ardent viewers of the show would know that the reality show winner wears a wig that was damaged in one of the tasks that happened earlier this week. This made the actor go out of the house and get things fixed for himself. Paras injured his finger long back during a task when Siddharth Shukla allegedly pushed him.

Paras has been attacked by many other participants for wearing a wig and promoting fake standards of beauty. He was first targeted by Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla who revealed that his hair is not natural. Later, Shefali Jariwala and Arhaan Khan were seen mocking him for sporting fake hair to look good.

