After Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father entered the house and revealed to her daughter and Mahira Sharma that Paras Chhabra is playing dirty. He tells Mahira that in the initial week, he used to tell Shehnaaz that Mahira is jealous of her and now he tells Mahira that Shehnaaz is jealous of her. However, this revelation left Paras fuming with anger.

While talking to Mahira, he expressed that he never forced Shehnaaz to talk to him or fall in love with him. He further says that the problem is with his daughter so he should make her understand instead of pointing finger at him.



Shehnaaz’s father tells her that Paras Chhabra speaks and thinks ill of her. He also went on to tell her that Paras Chhabra is her biggest enemy in the house. He slams Paras for making Mahira and Shehnaaz fight with his cheap tactics.

Siddharth Shukla’s mother will also be seen making her entry into the house leaving the actor emotional and teary-eyed. Siddharth hugs her mother and makes her meet Arti Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, and Rashami Desai. The Dil Se Dil Tak co-actor tells his mother that he takes care of me and I take care of him. We are each other’s support in the house. His mother asks him to enjoys the last month in the house. She also tells him that if he stays happy, the whole house remains happy. She further suggests to him that he can’t change anybody so change yourself.



Also, Mahira Sharma’s mother will be entering in the house and will be asking Paras to not kiss her daughter. When Mahira asks her mother about Paras, she tells her that she does not like him and she should maintain a distance with him.