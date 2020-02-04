Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been accused of trying to break the friendship of Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. During the press meet, a media person asks Paras and Mahira as to why do they try breaking the friendship of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. In response, they denied the allegations and ask when did they watch them doing such a thing. As a result, the media person mentions the ‘pyada’ task.

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz is also roasted for being in a relationship outside the house and proposing Himanshi Khurana, on the other hand. He is also being called out for being aggressive on the show constantly. He further claims that he was never in a relationship and maybe someone is trying to take advantage of him being on the show.



Also, Shehnaaz Gill will be roasted for being a flipper and faking love with Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla. The media persons ask her if she knows the meaning of a ‘flipper’ and later tells her its meaning as ‘Spineless’. They even accuse her of spoiling her image for being famous and the message of a flipper that she is sending out to her fans. Calling out for faking love in the house, they ask her if love is just a game for her in the house. With such harsh questions asked, she chooses to walk out of the press conference.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai is asked for her stance on the relationship with Arhaan Khan. She says that there is no future with him and she is done with him.