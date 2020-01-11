In Bigg Boss 13, we have seen a very strong bond between Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. They are often seen standing for each other and also fought with other contestants while supporting each other. After a friendship with Shehnaaz Gill, Paras realised that she can flip when the time comes and he moved on to Mahira and has stayed with her ever since. Now, as per the latest reports, Paras has written a letter to his girlfriend Akanksha Puri claiming that he is using Mahira as a bait in the game.

A source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “Paras sent a letter to Puri in which he has said that the show likes the love angle and hence he is ‘using’ Mahira as his bait as she can be easily manipulated unlike Shehnaaz who is a stronger candidate and can flip anytime. Mahira is a ‘pyada’ for him to survive in the show and be noticed.”



The reports also suggest that Akanksha will be entering the house in the upcoming week and it will be interesting to watch how Mahira reacts.

Earlier, when Paras got cosy with Mahira, Akanksha reacted and said, ““We are not teenagers to get jealous or affected by such petty things. I want to be his strength and not weakness. I don’t have any qualms even if he is flirting with anyone as I know about his strategy and game plans. I know he is mine and I don’t need to worry about anything.”

“Now, even I have started doubting that he has been either playing there for three months or playing with me from three years. I guess my suggested idea is proving heavy to me. Still, I want to wait for him to come out and talk as he left on a very different note. I don’t want to jump to any conclusion”, she added.