Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most controversial shows and the proof of it is Arhaan Khan being exposed, Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla’s past being discussed in open, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s bond and Siddharth and Shehnaaz nok-jhok that keeps the audience entertained. Now, as per the latest reports, the relatives, parents and lovers of some of the contestants will be making their visit inside the house. Interestingly, Paras’ girlfriend Akanksha Puri will be also be making her entry inside the house that is likely to affect the bonding between Mahira and Paras.



As per the reports, Siddharth Shukla’s mother, Rashami Desai’s mother, Asim Riaz’s brother Umer Riaz, Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek. Shefali Jarriwala’s husband Parag and Shehnaaz Gill’s father will also be entering the house leaving them emotional.

The entries will be happening in the next week and a high-octane drama is what the viewers will be getting in the upcoming week.

Talking about tonight’s episode, Salman Khan will be seen lashing out at Shehnaaz Gill for creating a scene after Siddharth Shukla poked for being jealous of Shehnaaz Gill. In the promo, the Danabgg actor can be seen telling Shehnaaz that he is talking to her nicely, so she should even reciprocate in a good way instead of doing drama and crying. She sits on the floor and says that she doesn’t want to live in the house anymore and Salman asks the makers to open the gate and let her go inside the house. She then cries a lot and dodges all contestants and says she doesn’t want to talk to anybody. Siddharth then follows her and she goes and sits right in front of the gate of the controversial house. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor tries to convince her but she doesn’t stop crying.



Even, Deepika Padukone will be gracing the show with her presence for the promotion of her latest release film Chhapaak. During her visit, she rolls out a task for the contenders and the inmates are divided into two teams. The team that includes Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jarriwala and Arti Singh wins the task and as a prize they get to go on a joy ride with Deepika.