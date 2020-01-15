Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness have raised many eyebrows. Their closeness has affected his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, who has asked him to build his playboy image and flirt with the women in the house. Reacting to the latest developments, Akanksha has told Pinkvilla that she asked Paras to play on his Casanova image but she never asked him to corner a girl and kiss her or hold her hand.

She was quoted as saying, “I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don’t know what is he doing, Obviously, as a girlfriend, I wouldn’t say that. I don’t support him for disrespecting our relationship or saying what he said to Shefali or other girls.”



When asked if she can trust him again, she said, “I am not judging him on the basis of the game right now. I completely agree there a few things that were not required. I had told him even before he entered to not make me a part of this game at all. So that his reel stories look real, his game looks real, he made our relationship look bad. That wasn’t required. I told him to play a game, I told him to show his playful side. I never wanted him to make me look bad, that is something I am upset about. He definitely needs to give clarification but that doesn’t mean I am concluding on anything because.I know how important this game is to him.”

Talking about negative portrayal of her relationship on the show, she revealed, “Mere jaisi strong ladki ke liye bechari image banana, it is quite funny, I think wo kafi stupid dikh raha hai isase (To portray a strong girl like me as helpless, I think that is funny and he looks stupid doing this). But I am not judging because we only get to watch that one hour of an episode. We do not know what conspired before and after what we saw. What happened that made him think that he should show our relationship in a bad light.”