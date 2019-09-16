The makers of Bigg Boss 13 have finally announced the ‘first-day first show’ date. In the new promo released by the channel on social media, host Salman Khan is seen dressed as a chef announcing more ‘raita‘ in the ‘khichdi‘ by the celebrity contestants this year. Bigg Boss 13 is being premiered on Sunday, September 29 at 9 pm while it will subsequently be aired at 10: 30 pm from Monday-Friday, followed by Salman’s Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

The channel released the date and other important details about the season in the caption of a post on Instagram. The caption read, “#BiggBoss13 aa gaya hai parosne mad manoranjan!😎 Dekhna na bhoole, #FirstDayFirstShow with @BeingSalmanKhan starting 29th September, 9 PM and Mon-Fri,10:30 PM. @Vivo_India #BB13 #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss Anytime on @voot” (sic). Here’s the post:

Earlier, in other promos released by the channel, Salman was seen revealing how the finale this year will happen in the first month itself while the show will go on to entertain the audience in its usual manner. As opposed to the last two seasons, Bigg Boss this year is only going to have celebrities as participants and no commoner has been roped in. Even the sets of the show have been shifted to Mumbai from Lonavala. The rumoured contestants’ list this year includes the names of Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Rakesh, Mahika Sharma, Dayanand Shetty, Vijender Singh, Meghna Malik, Pavitra Punia, Aditya Narayan, Siddharth Shukla, and Rashmi Desai among others.

