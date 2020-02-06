Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 saw another round of cute antics between Shehnaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. Galloping towards the grand finale, stress levels in the BB house are high but as the contestants were getting ready for another task, Shehnaz followed Sid inside the changing room area and started brushing the wiper on him.

She first makes fun of his aggressive brushing style and says that she can never brush her teeth this mechanically. Nudging him cutely, Shehnaz then spots a wiper lying in the corner of the sink and starts rubbing it on Sid’s back against his will. Rashami walks in and smiles on seeing them. Hearing Sidharth’s repeated orders to Shehnaz to make her stop, Rashami comes to his rescue. She shouts out to Shehnaz, telling her to back off. A surprised Shehnaz points this out to Sid. Insecure at this change in behaviour, Shehnaz calls them “Fake Friends Forever” but Sid smiles sportingly.

Watch the promo video here:

Earlier, Shehnaz was seen musing about what she wants to name her kids. Sharing that she wants to name them after ceratin warriors, Shehnaz says that the names should be such that should pierce the heart. Sid asks her what name does she have in mind. Shehnaz says that she wants to name her son Zorawar. Sid asks her which of her boyfriends was Zorawar. This irks Shehnaz who scolds him asking why was he interested in her boyfriends when she was discussing her kids’ names.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!