Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will feature high octane drama from Madhurima Tulli’s fight with ex-lover Vishal Aditya Singh, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Siddharth Shukla’s fight with Shehnaz Gill and a Rashami Desai’s serious thought behind changing her game plan. Talking about the latter, Rashami takes Asim Riaz into confidence as she spills out her thoughts about Arti Singh and Siddharth Shukla.

Saying that there has been enough distance between them ever since they came on the show, Rashami considers closing the gap in her bond with Arti. Asim asks the benefit of this move. Later, he and Vishal are seen pumping Rashami up to teach a lesson to all those who hurt her. Hinting at Sid, Vishal says that she was not in the game because of him and now it wa stime to take hold of the reigns. Meanwhile, Rashami is seen absorbing all their advice but it awaits to be seen whether she will execute the same in reality.

Watch the full video here:

On the other hand, an ugly fight ensues between ex-lovers Madhurima Tulli and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the storeroom area, the duo is seen in the middle of a discussion when Vishal accuses Madhurima of showing him attitude over a cup of tea.

Madhurima refuses to accept this claim yet gives him a cold shoulder which irks Vishal who was trying to talk things out. Vishal calls her attitude “bullshit” and says that she can’t walk away after saying mean stuff since he will not quietly listen to it. He says that her brain has caught a fever hence she was reacted that way. Madhurima asks him to do a reality check on himself first which makes him call her thinking “ghatiya.” She threatens to give him a tight slap if he continues to talk rubbish. Vishal challenges her to do so and calls her “a duffer,” “sick” and “low level.” After this, Madhurima is seen trying to hit him but stops midway while Vishal kicks her suitcase furiously.

