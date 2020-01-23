In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are trying to be friends with each other. They are often seen having sweet moments inside the house and fans are happy seeing arch-rivals bonding again. Rashami goes to Sidharth and asks if he likes the food that she cooks and if he feels that the food is tasty cooked by her. He agrees and says I like it. She then asks why he didn’t have the parantha that she cooked for him and he says that the way it was given to him and the way it looked, he didn’t feel like eating. She then tells him that she is cooking something ‘special’ for him and wants him to eat that. Sidharth then says that ‘I am scared of surprises’.

Well, looks like we will be seeing more bonding and moments between the Dil Se Dil Tak actors.



Earlier, Siddharth in a bid to have fun, flirts and gets candid with Rashami and the former plays along. During the task also, he enacts the act with Rashami Desai to make Shehnaaz Gill understand the task. Rashami and Siddharth had a moment with each other. However, since their last ugly fight, they stopped talking to each other and did not get involved in any conversation that includes any one of them.

Also, Bigg Boss bans Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla from the captaincy task as a punishment for their ugly fight.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss will slam Vishal Aditya Singh for being unfair as the ‘sanchalak’ during the captaincy task. Following this, the makers will also cancel on the immunity task leading to inmates targeting Vishal.