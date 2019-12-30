Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will witness another fight between contestants Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla. Salman was seen hosting Monday’s episode under the name ‘Somvaar Ka Vaar’ as compensation for skipping Saturday’s show.

A video currently going viral shows a caller asking Siddharth why was he fighting with Rashami on the show when he had already apologised to her outside of it. Sid replies that she herself triggered it by calling him mean stuff which Rashami denies and says that they anyway never bonded well. Leaving fo the bedroom area howling, Sid accuses Rashami of even following him up to Goa. Rashami is heard saying that when dogs bark, one should sit in their air-conditioned car and drive away.

On another note, Ragini MMS 4 star Sunny Leone will be seen catching Salman by surprise as she walks in with a trolley carrying a tempting, two-deck chocolate cake. Slaying in a white off-shoulder top with multi-coloured prints and a baby pink skirt, with the birthday song playing in the backdrop, Sunny stops the trolley before Salman and goes on to sing the song for him.

Salman thanks her and cuts the cake which they feed to each other. The two then play a game of guessing the phrase the other one said with a macron in the mouth. Salman goes first but all double down in laughter at Sunny’s Hindi accent with an American-touch, making the host unable to guess the work.

