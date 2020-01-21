In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Hina Khan enters the house for the selection of the second ‘Elite Club’ member. It begins with each contender, Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai to convince Hina as to why they deserve to be a member of the club. However, Mahira fails to deliver and Hina advises her to make her own decision. She then rolls out the task ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ where fellow inmates have to give a task to Rashami and Arti and if they agree they have to say yes and if not, they have to put their thumbs down. The contender with more thumbs down will lose the task.



The first contestant to give the task is Paras Chhabra and he asks Rashami to shave her eyebrows. Even before Rashami reacts, Hina rejects the task. Next, Mahira asks Rashami to apply mehendi on her face and she agrees. Vishal then gives the task to Arti and asks her to chop her hair short and Hina once again rejects the task. Soon after, Shefali asks Arti to ear green chilies, which she successfully manages to do it.



However, Arti wins the task but Hina says neither Arti or Rashami has won the task and there is no Elite Club winner this week.

Meanwhile, during the task, Asim asks Sidharth to calm down and count backward from 10 to one. He also says sarcastically that they can meet later and speak about everything. However, Sidharth gets angry and gets into a fight with Asim in front of Hina Khan. Asim then asks Sidharth to move away and sit down since Hina is present for the elite club’s second membership. Rashami Desai also asks them to calm down. Sidharth stares at Asim with anger and he asks him to not stare. However, things go out of control and Bigg Boss asks them both to come inside the confession room. Bigg Boss asks them what do they want and if they want to be thrown out of the house due to their any wrong actions.



Sidharth says, “I am done with this guy. He is poking me to no end. I want to quit the show right now and Asim can stay here.”