In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai made some shocking revelations about Siddharth Shukla from the past. The actor, in a conversation with her boyfriend Arhaan Khan, revealed the incidents that happened when they were shooting for their show Dil Se Dil Tak on Colors TV. Rashami told Arhaan that Siddharth was ousted from the show twice and she even came pleading to her for forgiveness later.

Rashami revealed that both the makers of the show and the channel were annoyed with Siddharth’s problematic behaviour and he was thrown out twice, however, he was rehabilitated after apologising. The actor added that the entire set used to keep waiting for him to arrive on the sets when he would be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Rashami then threw the big bomb and revealed that Siddharth once tried to get back with her after breaking ties and Arti Singh was the common friend who witnessed all this.

Rashami revealed that Siddharth manipulated Arti to approach her. She said Arti, who was also her good friend duped her to see her when in reality, she was fixing a meeting on Siddharth’s behalf.

Rashami got agitated with Arti and asked her why she kept silent when Siddharth was abusing her and calling her names despite knowing what happened to her outside the house.

Later, Rashami was also seen telling Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arhaan Khan that Siddharth used to abuse her in front of 80 people on the sets and she never raised her voice then because she needed to money and work then and speaking out would have meant losing out on the opportunity of working on the show.

