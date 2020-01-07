Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 witness housemates pitted against furniture of the house. One by one, Bigg Boss gives the contestants an option to save one of them and give up stuff from the house since they were all nominated for eliminations this week.

The first option is the green recliner in the garden and the housemates decide to save Mahira Sharma but after Shehnaz Gill refuses, they try to save Arti Shukla. Not to budge, Shehnaz remains staunch in her decision to save none from eliminations. Hence, the green recliner gets to stay in the garden area.

Next, the option is to save the dining table or anyone’s housemate. Shehnaz tells Vishal Aditya Singh secretly that she decided to change the whole game since Siddharth Shukla was not talking to her. On her insistence, Vishal, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tulli vote to save Siddharth. The remaining five refuse to vote for him and Shehnaz cannot hold back her excitement as she speaks loud enough for Sid to hear that even Rashami has opted to save him.

On the other hand, Madhurima Tulli solves her fight with Vishal Aditya Singh and reach a truce. They hug and reveal their decision to Bigg Boss to stay in the game. Later, Rashami Desai and Arti Singh get into an ugly fight after the former calls her ‘Siddharth Shukla’s puppet’. It all started when Arti tells Vishal that Rashami is a bad company. When Rashami goes to confront her, they indulge in an ugly war of words and get into a fight.

Shehnaaz talks it out with Rashami and tells her that Arti has no issues with any housemate and that she is playing independently. Arti, on the other hand, breaks down into tears outside the washroom area while Paras, Shefali and others console her.

