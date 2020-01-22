In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss rolls out the nomination task. During the task, Shehnaaz Gill saves Sidharth Shukla even after Sidharth chooses to save Arti Singh instead of Shehnaaz. Soon after, Paras Chhabra starts slamming Shehnaaz saying ‘strategy nahi chali’. On the other hand, Rashami Desai said that the Punjabi singer is nothing without Sidharth as he is her game.

During the task, Sidharth and Shehnaaz get saved from nominations and other contestants Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Vishal Aditya, and Shefali Jariwala get nominated for the eviction.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz broke down into tears after Sidharth breaks all allies with Shehnaaz and tells her that he doesn’t want to talk to her and says that a person who can’t be ‘saga’ with their parents, that person cannot be loyal in any relationship and he doesn’t like such people and stay away from them. He further says that in the last three months, he has realised that she is very smart and is only making a fool of him. He further says, “I have invested a lot of time and emotions in to her and I can’t do it anymore.”



Also, arch-rivals Rashami Desai and Mahira Sharma get into an ugly fight over food. It all started when Rashami was performing her duty to cook dinner for the inmates. Mahira came and starts discussing with all the contestants that since nobody had lunch and the food that was cooked by her in the afternoon is still left, so dinner should not be cooked and everyone should have the food that was cooked for lunch.