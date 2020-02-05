Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 saw media interrogation of the housemates where one journalist asked Paras Chhabra about helping Rashami Desai in her relationship with Arhaan Khan while he dissed his ex-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri. Paras refused to go back on his words saying that if Akanksha really loved and did so much for him, where were the controversies brewing from.

Later, in the garden area, Rashami will be seen school Paras about Akanksha saying that a girl who was still taking care of him while he was still in the show, she would not stop so low as to spill the beans in the media. Arti Singh pitches in saying that Akanksha still loves him. Rashami says that she respects Akanksha but Paras cuts her short saying that he does not deny her efforts and really appreciates it but he had not asked her to do all of it. He goes on to say that he does not see a future with her when Rashami points out that the way he says it, portrays him to be “thankless.” While Rashami and Paras talk, Mahira Sharma gets annoyed and tells him to sort it out himself with Akanksha and take others advice later.

Watch the full video here:

On the other hand, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have been accused of trying to break the friendship between Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. During the press meet, a media person asked Paras and Mahira why did they try doing so but the duo denied the allegations. Counter questioning the journalist, they ask when were they seen doing such a thing but are reminded of the ‘pyada’ task.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!