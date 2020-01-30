In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, the makers roll out the task where contestants are supposed to recreate some memorable moments of the house. Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai won the hearts as they recreated Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s viral fight where Vishal throws water on Madhurima and Madhurima hits Vishal with a frying pan.

Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh recreate Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s closeness and kissing scenes. However, none of the teams won the task as there was a tie.

Meanwhile, the makers will roll out the captaincy task where connections are supposed to play and choose the new captain of the house. During the task, the currency notes will be poured in the garden area and the connections, who will be in the game, have to collect the notes. Whoever will collect the maximum number of notes, their connection will be the next captain of the house. Shehbaaz Gill announces that he has collected the maximum number of currency notes but Vikas Gupta says that he doesn’t believe and says he wants to count the notes. Unaware of Vikas’ strategy, Shehbaaz keeps the notes on the ground and Vikas snatches them away and keeps it in his locker.

Devoleena and other housemates shocked by his unfair means of playing the game, calls him a loser and a cheater. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya even asks Bigg Boss to correct his unfairness as they have given him the right to do so by calling him ‘mastermind’. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla asks Bigg Boss that if Vikas has cheated in the game then they can expel him from the captaincy race.

During the task, Vikas Gupta and Shefali Zariwalla are seen joining hands while Kashmera Shah, Shahbaz Gill and Kunal Singh are seen plotting to overthrow their devised plan. While the latter trio is in the middle of a discussion, Viskas walks up to them and says that they should stick to their initial plan. Kashmere refuses to agree, saying that they have not thought it out properly. This irks Vikas who indirectly tells her that he doesn’t trust her. Kashmera is then seen reciprocating the same vibe for him. The heated arguments lead to Kashmera lashing out at Vikas and telling him to not interfere in her game. She accuses him of dictating her in order to save his choice of housemate and shows him his place when it comes to saving her sister-in-law, Arti Singh.