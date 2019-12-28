Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 witnessed its ugliest ever verbal combat between housemates Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz which eventually led filmmaker Rohit Shetty to walk in and sort things out between them. Taking everyone by surprise, Rohit’s sudden entry inside the house might be a subtle hint at him taking over the show as a host if and when Salman steps down.

Sending all the housemates inside, Rohit makes Asim and Sid sit before him and tells them that there is more to their friendship than this show alone. He tells them that they both might land up working on the same projects or collaborating for the same work professionally in the future after this season ends hence, they should not let mere grievances disturb their close bond which reflected at the start of the show.

He also suggested that their fight may be perceived differently from what it actually was so they should cool off. Rohit went on to suggest that they should especially not attract the wrath of their female fans by dragging each other’s mothers and sisters into their ugly fights. He then makes them apologise to each other and hug it out which the two do heartwarmingly.

Check the full video of what Rohit advised the two here:

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 got an extension of five-weeks, the reports of Salman Khan quitting the show have been surfacing the grapevine. Salman makes his appearance on the show during ‘Weekend ka Vaar’ episodes to school contestants over their fights and behaviour inside the house. There were also reports that Farah Khan will be taking over as the host of the show. However, as per the latest reports, it is not Farah Khan but Rohit Shetty who might be stepping in Salman’s shoes to host the ‘weekend ka vaar’ episodes in the upcoming weeks.

Watch this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13 here!