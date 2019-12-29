Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 will feature high octane emotions of the superstar himself as he not only cleans up the BB house to teach the contestants a lesson about cleanliness and shouldering responsibility but also walk down the memory lane as he completes 10 years journey with the reality show. It is no secret that the TRP skyrocketed ever since Salman took over the show as a host.

Following the Bigg Brother format, Bigg Boss Hindi has been a household favourite ever since its first season but the TRPs went skyrocketing when superstar Salman Khan stepped in to host the show. His sarcastic digs, humour and roasting sessions, especially the Weekend Ka Vaar episode are the USP and eagerly looked forward to.

The excitement of fans knew no bounds as superstar took over the reins of the show from season 4 on October 3, 2010, and went on to host the following seasons till the current one, Bigg Boss 13. As for the TRPs, there was no looking back. While Salman hosted the opening episode and evictions, Sanjay was the main host of season 5 of Bigg Boss Hindi.

A recent viral video shows Bigg Boss giving Salman a surprise in the form of compiling a video of his 10 years journey with the show. Watching it, Salman breaks into a flood of uncontrollable tears as fireworks light up the room.

Check the full video of Salman’s emotional scene here:

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 shows host Salman Khan stepping inside the house to do some household chores. Ever since Shehnaaz Gill has become the captain in the house, most contestants have refused to perform their house duties. It started with Mahira Sharma who refused to do the duty assigned to her under Asim Riaz’ captaincy. The same behaviour was followed by Madhurima Tuli, who refused to clean the utensils as her way of seeking revenge from Shehnaaz who scolded her earlier. The other contestants also seemed lazy and most of them didn’t take Shehnaaz seriously under her captaincy. This lackluster behaviour of the contestants irked Salman and he decided to go inside the house to teach them a lesson.

