Tonight’s episode of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a laughter riot as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stars, Kajol and Ajay Devgn promote their upcoming historical drama on the reality show. From teaming up to pull Kajol’s leg to giving honest answers to her questions while seated on the lie detector, Salman and Ajay have a gala time on the show.

Stepping down from a stationary train on the sets in DDLJ style, Kajol orders for her chair to be brought and placed in the center. While Ajay goes first and answers all the questions honestly, with the green bulb lighting up to root for him, Salman gets caught. Kajol asks him if he has had less than five girlfriends since he flaunts to be a virgin as well. To this Salman replies in the affirmative only for the red bulbs to light up and suggest that the superstar is lying.

Later, the trio is seen playing the headphone game as well where one by one they put the device on and guess the words and phrases they throw at one another. Doubling down in laughter at the wrong guesses, Salman, Kajol and Ajay entertained the viewers full-on before entering the Bigg Boss house.

On another note, it has been reported that recently evicted contestant Arhaan Khan had asked for Rashami Desai’s house keys from the production team of Bigg Boss 13 as soon as he exited the house. He asked for the house keys from the production team immediately after exiting from the Bigg Boss 13 house, saying that he needs to crash at her house. His demand was refused by the team. After the production refused to give in, Arhaan reportedly threw a fit and asked them to book a room in a hotel because he had to fly out from the city the next day.

