In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan, while schooling Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla over their fight, gave much more than the expectation. In front of all, Salman clarified that Rashami and Siddharth had a relationship that didn’t end well and now that’s the reason they are unable to see each other eye-to-eye in the house. The actor was trying to sort out the issue between the two contestants but after repeated interventions when the two refused to give up and kept hurling abuses at each other, Salman asked them to not dig out their past.

He went to tell both of them that they will have to learn to live peacefully in the house by not bringing up matters that rest outside the house. He said their relationship didn’t end on a good note and that’s precisely the reason why they feel so much instigated by each other’s words. The host hinted at an unresolved issue or grudges from the past between Rashami and Siddharth.

Interestingly, the entire house kept quiet. However, later, when Siddharth was discussing the issue with Paras Chhabra, Shehnaaz Gill and Shefali Bagga were seen commenting on Salman’s statements. Shehnaaz told Shefali that there was absolutely something very serious between Siddharth and Rashami because the level of hatred for each other is quite high that just can’t be developed within a few days inside the house.

In fact, in the promo of the next episode, Rashami is seen dragging Arti Singh in the matter by questioning her for not taking a stand for her against Siddharth. Both Rashami and Arti are friends from outside the house. Arti is also known to be a good friend of Siddharth and is often seen claiming that she will never go against him. This time, Rashami is seen calling her out. In the video, Rashami asks Arti that if she always claims to be her good friend then why didn’t she support her against Siddharth after knowing what happened between them in the past.

Whose side are you now?

Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 13!